Drakeo The Ruler & EST Gee Scoff At The Opps On "Tricky Ball Play"

Ever since Drakeo The Ruler's release from prison last year, he's been making up for the lost time. His legal case was simply an injustice as prosecutors and D.A.'s went as far as using the rapper's lyrics as evidence in court. However, even from behind bars, his workflow was truly unmatched. He released Thank You For Using GTL which was entirely recorded over a jail phone.

This week, the rapper released his fourth official project of the year with Ain't That The Truth. Stacked 17-songs in total, the rapper's tastefully picked out his collaborators. He and EST Gee deliver an anthem for the streets with "Tricky Ball Play." The two rappers share tales from the streets over a hypnotic piano loop, bringing together that West Coast swag with a Southern vibe.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I spend hella bands when I'm shoppin', I don't look back

All dope rhymes in a booth, n***a good crack

I do life if the police find what's in my bookbag