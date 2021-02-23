Drakeo The Ruler & Drake Unite On "Talk To Me"

Drakeo The Ruler is, in the eyes of many, befitting of The People's Champ title. Having been falsely accused of a crime he did not commit, unjustly incarcerated, and targeted by a vengeful district attorney, The Ruler has since bounced back from his prison stint and continues to keep the momentum rolling. Following the news that he had connected with Drake for a collaboration, the song has officially arrived in full glory today, as Drakeo took to Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio to premiere "Talk To Me."

As he explains to the host, the song came to be after he hit Drake up on Instagram only to find that the 6ix God was already working on a possible collaboration. "I hit him up, I'm like, "Let's do something." And then he's like, "What's your number? I got this song I did for you,'" explains Drakeo. "I'm like, "Dang." At first, I was like, "That's kind of different, but I'm like, nah. This Drake. I'm finna do whatever." But at first, I'm like I don't usually really do something like that. But then when I got on it, I'm like, "Oh yeah, this hard.” I'm just like "Drake bro!'"

Though some have probably already heard "Talk To Me" in full, those eager to hear what a Drakeo and Drake duet sounds like can check it out right here. The track is set to appear on The Ruler's upcoming album Truth Hurts, which also includes his new single "Long Live The Greatest," a tribute to the late Ketchy The Great.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

We just cool bro, you gettin' too excited?

Ain’t seen your face when I was up on that indictment

Ain’t get a letter, I was strugglin' and fightin'

With these peoples, they was demons

Tried to put me in a cage, was sayin' "free me"