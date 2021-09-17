Drakeo The Ruler 24kGoldn Team Up On "Spaceship"

It's always interesting when two artists with contrasting styles link up on a track but when those styles come together right, it creates the perfect vibe and provides listeners with a little something for everyone. On "Spaceship" Los Angeles rapper Drakeo The Ruler and San Francisco native 24kGoldn teamed up to do just that, giving us a track combining vibes from Northern and Southern California.

Drakeo The Ruler, who was recently arrested in LA after his Uber driver was pulled over for having tinted windows, came through with a subdued, almost-sleepy flow and tough bars about what he had to do to make it while on the come up.

24kGoldn handled the hook, giving us a faster-paced melodic chorus with multiple mentions of 1942, continuing Don Julio's run of being namedropped in what seems like every new hip-hop record the game has to offer.

"Spaceship" is a perfect end-of-summer/beginning-of-fall record and the only glaring issue is its play time, clocking in at just two minutes.

Stream "Spaceship" below

Quotable Lyrics

Mob ties I'm a boss I'm like John Gadi

Don't got no time to Kid 'n' Play this ain't House Party

Sticks and stones they threw rocks at me

The concrete jungle with gorillas where I was hangin'