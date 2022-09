Earlier this month, it was announced that Fat Joe has been tapped to host the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Monday (September 12) the star-studded nominees' list was confirmed, and as Complex notes, Drake came out on top this year with an impressive 14 nods thrown his way.

Following behind the Canadian rap star is Kanye West, who earned 10 nominations of his own, including one for Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Rounding out the top three is Kendrick Lamar, who was recognized nine times thanks to his work on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Other potential big winners at the October 4th ceremony could include Future (eight nominations), and Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole, all of whom earned six each.

Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, Tems, and Young Thug are other contenders for some of the evening's biggest trophies, and we have yet to find out who will be performing, but it's sure to be an unforgettable show.

Check out the full list of 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

“D.M.B.” - ASAP ROCKY

“FAMILY TIES” - BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

“GOOD LOVE” - CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER

“HOT SHIT” - CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

“LONDON” - BIA & J. COLE

“WAIT FOR U” - FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

“WAY 2 SEXY” - DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

BEST COLLABORATION

“FAMILY TIES” - BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

“GOOD LOVE” – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER

“HOT SHIT” – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

“JIMMY COOKS” - DRAKE FEAT. 21 SAVAGE

“JOHNNY P’S CADDY” - BENNY THE BUTCHER & J. COLE

“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

“WAY 2 SEXY” – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 DUGG & EST GEE

BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY

BIRDMAN & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN

BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX

DABABY & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN

EARTHGANG

STYLES P & HAVOC

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

DRAKE

J. COLE

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

TYLER, THE CREATOR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

BABY KEEM

BENNY THE BUTCHER

DRAKE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

JAY-Z

KENDRICK LAMAR

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DIRECTOR X

KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE

TEYANA TAYLOR

SONG OF THE YEAR

“BIG ENERGY” - LATTO

“F.N.F. (LET'S GO)” - HITKIDD & GLORILLA

“FIRST CLASS” - JACK HARLOW

“HOT SHIT” - CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

“SUPER GREMLIN” - KODAK BLACK

“WAIT FOR U” - FUTURE- FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

“WAY 2 SEXY” - DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

777 – LATTO

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY – DRAKE

DONDA - KANYE WEST

I NEVER LIKED YOU - FUTURE

IT'S ALMOST DRY - PUSHA T

KING'S DISEASE II – NAS

MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS – KENDRICK LAMAR

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

DRAKE

FUTURE

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL JACOB

BABY KEEM

HIT-BOY

HITMAKA

KANYE WEST

METRO BOOMIN

PHARRELL WILLIAMS

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

BABY KEEM

BLXST

DOECHII

FIVIO FOREIGN

GLORILLA

NARDO WICK

SAUCY SANTANA

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-NICE

DJ CASSIDY

DJ DRAMA

DJ KAY SLAY

DJ PREMIER

KAYTRANADA

MUSTARD

NYLA SYMONE

LA LEAKERS: DJ SOURMILK AND JUSTIN INCREDIBLE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

BIG BOY'S NEIGHBORHOOD

BREAKFAST CLUB

CARESHA PLEASE

COMPLEX

DRINK CHAMPS

HIPHOP DX

MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME

NPR TINY DESK

VERZUZ

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 CENT

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

DRAKE

JAY-Z

KANYE WEST

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

DRAKE - “CHURCHILL DOWNS” (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE)

J. COLE – “POKE IT OUT” (WALE FEAT. J. COLE)

J. COLE – “LONDON” (BIA & J. COLE)

LIL BABY - “GIRLS WANT GIRLS” (DRAKE FEAT. LIL BABY)

KANYE WEST – “CITY OF GODS” (FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS)

DRAKE – “WAIT FOR U” (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS)

JADAKISS – “BLACK ILLUMANTI” (FREDDIE GIBBS FEAT. JADAKISS)

IMPACT TRACK

“ABOUT DAMN TIME” - LIZZO

“CITY OF GODS” - FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS

“FAMILY TIES” - BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

“NOBODY” - NAS FEAT. MS. LAURYN HILL

[Via]