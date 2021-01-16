Drake is preparing to release his brand new album Certified Lover Boy and in the midst of releasing the album, he is also coming through with his Nike NOCTA line. This new Nike venture has already unleashed some unique pieces onto the world and even more, are on the horizon. As Drake continues to gear up for CLB, we will certainly be seeing more NOCTA teasers, just like the one that was shown off a few days ago while the artist was recording in the studio.

In fact, according to pyleaks on Twitter, the shoes Drake was wearing in that photo are part of his Nike NOCTA line. In the tweet below, it was revealed that this shoe is supposed to be the Nike Hot Step Air Terra which will drop in a white/chrome offering later this year, closer to the fall.

There is still a lot we don't know about this sneaker although there should be quite a few updates over the coming months as we approach the Fall season. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

John Phillips/Getty Images