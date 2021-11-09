He took to the Astroworld stage as a surprise guest as Travis Scott was performing at the festival, and now Drake finds himself on the receiving end of lawsuits. The OVO Sound icon was one of several performers at Astroworld days ago and as more is being learned of the tragedies that occurred in the crowd, people are looking for someone to take responsibility for the eight lives lost.

The Kardashian-Jenners have slowly been sharing their statements regarding the tragedy one by one, and after days of silence, Drake has surfaced with his thoughts.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," wrote Drake. "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering."

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all." In addition to this incident, Drake has also been asked by Kanye West to mend fences as Ye appeared with J. Prince in a social media post calling for unity. Check out Drake's statement regarding Astroworld below.



Image via HNHH. Photo credit: @frankievergara_