To say that Drake makes a lot of money would be the understatement of the century. Through music, which turned him into the biggest superstar on the planet currently, Drake has been able to step into ventures that generate wealth for the unforeseeable future. Not only are his songs and albums still doing astronomical numbers, Drake has clothing deals, battle rap campaigns (with Smack and the URLTv team), record labels, and other operations bringing in a ridiculous bag. Almost unfairly, his gambling luck struck in a big way recently as well.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Drake posted on an Instagram story that he was playing roulette. This isn't a surprise, due to the copious amounts of money he can blow without issue, as referenced in a 2009 track with Lil Wayne and Birdman. The result of his gambling? A whopping $354,000 output for him to add to his wallet. All of this happened in the comfort of his lavish 50,000 square foot mansion in Toronto.

Speaking of Drake's home, Google recently tabulated the numbers of searches regarding rappers' living quarters. Drake came out on top in search quantity, with more than 1 Million people browsing with the intent of seeing his estate. The only person that accumulated more search action was Elon Musk, billionaire and aspiring entrepreneurial astronaut.

While $350,000 is chump change to a mega millionaire, that is an absurd sum of money to win, especially while sitting in your favorite chair or chilling in bed. We'll see what else the year holds for Drake as 2022 unfolds.

What is your favorite business venture that Drake has had a hand in? Tell us your opinions down below.