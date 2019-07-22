It’s safe to say there’s a real genuine friendship between Drake & dancehall artist Popcaan. From collaborating on songs together to signing him to OVO, the two have had a long lasting friendship that runs deeper than music. On Friday (7.19), Popcaan celebrated his 31st birthday, which Drake is now showing him some love for. In belated fashion, Drizzy hopped on IG Monday morning and wished Popcaan a happy birthday.

“Couple days into celebrating another year of greatness 🇯🇲 my real brother been thru a lot together and plenty more road to go on the journey. Life a di greatest ting!! Unruly forever and ever. The general @popcaanmusic," his caption read while sharing a photo of him.

Popcaan eventually caught wind of the post, and responded in the comments section with…“done know big bro 🙏🏿we say family.”

In other related news, Drizzy just showed off his insane OVO basketball court in his new mansion last week, which you can see right here if you missed it. Look for new music to be on the way as well.