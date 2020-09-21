There are few people more eccentric and charismatic than Dennis Graham, Drake's dad. Celebrating his birthday over the weekend, we would like to imagine that Adonis' grandfather was partying it up with some models in a Los Angeles nightclub. However, because of the pandemic, he probably stayed home and celebrated in a more low-key manner.

His exact age is unclear but Graham celebrated another birthday in his sixties this weekend, bringing in more life and acknowledging all the love he's gotten from his friends, family, and fans.

"Thanks to everyone for the beautiful Birthday wishes," wrote Dennis on Instagram. "I can't respond to everyone individually but I love you all, thanks so much."

One of the people that sent their wishes was Drake, who shared a few of his favorite Dennis Graham looks from over the years.

"Happy Birthday to the DON DADA," wrote Drake on Instagram. "The most charismatic man alive the man with a joke for every serious moment OG M Town Playboy @therealdennisg swipe right to see how he has evolved over the years!!!! Love you dad MORE LIFE."

The pictures show Dennis from the time Drake was a baby boy, the photo that inspired the More Life cover, and a more recent shot of him with his colorful shades and thick mustache.

Happy birthday to Drake's father, Dennis Graham! More life.