Drake and French Montana have made a lot of magic in the past on songs like "No Stylist," "Pop That," "No Shopping," and Rick Ross' "Stay Schemin,'" and now the two friends are turning their winning streak to the roulette table.

On the evening of Monday, July 11th, Champagne Papi hosted his second Twitch live stream event with his online casino partner Stake, which saw him win nearly $25M while betting with the same number, though his bank account was severely diminished by the end of the night.

John Parra/Getty Images

If you didn't tune in yourself, Drizzy (who also goes by "Deep Pockets") was joined by his frequent collaborator, who watched as the 6ix God won $12.96M and $11.95M on two separate bets respectively.

"You know what that deserves? Ah haaan!" the father of one yelled in celebration, pulling out Montana's famous adlib. "And I got my special guest in the building," he continued. "Take a seat! Ladies and gentlemen, I'm here with my brother, my twin, my lookalike, Montega."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stake (@stake)

As HipHopDX notes, by the end of the night, Drake's account balance dropped to just $1,879, but he still spread the wealth around to fans in Brazil, England, Canada, and other countries around the world with $25K prizes and personal video calls to congratulate them.

That's not the only gambling that the 35-year-old has done as of late. At the beginning of this month, he revealed that he bet $1M on Israel Adesanya winning UFC 276, which the fighter was ultimately crowned champion of – read more about that here, and check out Drake's full stream with Stake below.

[Via]