Drake hasn't released a single this year but he remains one of the highest streaming artists of 2022 so far. That shouldn't entirely be surprising given that Drake's remained the hottest rapper in the game year after year, even without releasing a formal project. However, 2021 proved to be an overall fruitful year for the Canadian star after finally unveiling Certified Lover Boy. His latest project may have been met with backlash over R. Kelly's writing credit, or what fans feel is a general lackluster performance from Drake but that hasn't hindered his presence on radio or streaming services at all.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Last night, the iHeartRadio Awards took place and Drizzy secured another win as the Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year. This is the fourth time in a row that Drake was honored with the award for Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year. The rapper was nominated in the category along with Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and the late Pop Smoke.

Drake was up for four awards last night, including "Hip Hop Song Of The Year" for "Way 2 Sexy" ft. Young Thug and Future. He was also nominated for Male Artist Of The Year, and the fan-voted Best Comeback Album for Certified Lover Boy which ultimately lost to Adele's 30.

In related news, the rapper was recently invited by J. Prince to perform alongside Ye, Nicki Minaj, and The Weeknd in Las Vegas on the same night of the Grammys as a boycott of sorts. Drizzy's yet to respond to the invitation but we'll keep you posted if he does.