It was an eventful weekend for many as the All-Star Games took place but just before the festivities took place, Drizzy made sure to have some new music in rotation across the world. He arrived with the sequel to Scary Hours. The first one arrived as a quick two-song pack to holds fans over until the release of Scorpion while Scary Hours 2 is meant to hold us over until Drake decides to drop Certified Lover Boy which is rumored to drop in April.



"What's Next" appears to be the massive single from Scary Hours with the song expected to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100. The hard-hitting banger sounds like something that would be produced by Pi'erre Bourne but it was Supah Mario who cooked it up with Playboi Carti in mind. "It was like a Carti style beat and I knew Drake was working on shit with Carti," he said during a recent interview with RapCaviar. "I sent it to him and luckily, he hit me back and was like, 'Yo I wanna fuck with this.'"

Mario explained that he didn't even think that this would end up getting released and ultimately, end up in the stash somewhere. "He hit me back a few days later and was like, 'Yo, send me the stems for this. I'm actually keeping this for my project.'" Mario added that the two of them are always working on something and that he's constantly sending beats to Drake on a weekly basis.

Check out the clip below.