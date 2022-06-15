Drake has been very adamant over the years about being a hooper. The Canadian megastar has a basketball court in his home and as it turns out, he even has an intramural league called the Sanctuary Basketball League. This half-court league is 3-on-3 basketball and it contains quite a few teams. Drake, Chubbs, and OVO Mark are all teammates on Team NTIG, and this weekend, they played for the SBL championship.

As you can see in the video down below, Drake ended up hitting the last shot to secure the title for his team, and in true Drake fashion, he was absolutely amped up about it. Drizzy ended up running toward the crowd who was filming and he even looked at the camera and said “I did what Kobe did in Game 7 against the Celtics. Shots will follow you, play fucking defense.”





This is his team's third-straight championship and he couldn't be any happier about it. His teammates got a pretty sweet gold trophy for the efforts, and in the post below, Drake could be seen spraying everyone with champagne. It was the perfect way to cap off another season of SBL basketball, and we're sure Drake will be looking to run it all back next season.





Drake is clearly a clutch performer on the court and his game continues to improve. Maybe someday, he can even go the J. Cole route, which would definitely be a sight to see.