mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake Was At His Most Vulnerable On "Views" Standout Cut "Redemption"

Joshua Robinson
April 29, 2021 11:59
142 Views
02
2
Drake/Young Money/Cash Money RecordsDrake/Young Money/Cash Money Records
Drake/Young Money/Cash Money Records

Redemption
Drake

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

On the five-year anniversary of Drake's fourth studio album "Views," we revisit the toxic and slow-burning album cut "Redemption."


"Come with a classic, they come around years later and say it's a sleeper."

As Drake already hinted at in his #2 Billboard single "Wants and Needs" earlier this year, the attitudes surrounding his fourth studio album Views continue to shift in his favor. Upon its release in 2016, the album was trashed by critics like Joe Budden, and many reviews of the now six-times platinum album deemed it to be Drake's first "miss," a lengthy and uninspired collection of hits, or somewhere in between.

Singer-songwriter Drake performs in concert during the Summer Sixteen Tour opener at the Frank Erwin Center on July 20, 2016 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

Now, on the five-year anniversary of Views, the Hip-Hop community appears to embrace the album much more. The behemoth of an album boasted 20 tracks, including massive hit singles like "One Dance," "Hotline Bling," "Too Good," and "Controlla." However, Views houses a slew of gems that weren't worn out due to endless radio play at the peak of Drake's era of pop culture dominance, including "FIre & Desire," "U With Me?," and "Redemption."

The latter album cut was a five-and-a-half-minute record that found Drake at one of his most vulnerable points during the Views era, a time period that consisted of him obliterating Meek Mill in a one-sided beef and staking his claim as rap's new invincible figurehead. Still, the incredibly self-conscious lyrical content on "Redemption" brought Drake back to earth, and the song's nod to his classic and influential Take Care output made it all the more compelling.

Quotable Lyrics

Sell my secrets and get top dollar
Sell my secrets for a Range Rover
Opportunity and temptation
They would sell my secrets for a tropical vacation
Sell my secrets back to me if I was payin'
Who's gonna save me when I need savin'?
Since Take Care, I've been caretakin'
But second chances, that ain't how you livin'
Redemption on your mind, I'll never be forgiven

Drake
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  2
  142
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Drake
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Drake Was At His Most Vulnerable On "Views" Standout Cut "Redemption"
02
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject