By now, most of you have heard the rumors of Drake & Kylie Jenner being the next power couple after the two have been spending a lot of time together following her split from Travis Scott. There’s been several reports over the weeks contradicting each other about what's really going on, but one thing is for sure “it’s complicated” between the two superstars.

Sources say the two are hanging out more now because she's technically single and they live so close to each other, but the two don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries. They also say Drake isn’t trying to take on any fatherly role for Stormi, and that he just wants to have fun with Kylie with “no strings attached.”

“Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual,” the source says. “They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other.”

The source continued, "They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis. Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries. Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

Neither Kylie nor Drake have commented on their relationship status, but fans are definitely eager to see how its plays out. Do you hope Kylie gets back with Travis or do you think she should move on?