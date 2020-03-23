Something is happening. Joe Budden spoke on the rumored competitive feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, using recently leaked songs to point to an imminent release by the former. While the 6ix God has not confirmed that he will be dropping a new body of work this year, it definitely feels as though something is brewing. His latest leaked tracks point further to that.

If Joe Budden is to be believed, it is not a coincidence that so many unreleased Drake songs have been popping up on the internet. Considering the endless resources at Drake's disposal, it should be fairly easy to control the movement of hard drives and uncleared files. However, in recent weeks, a handful of records have been found online and the most recent batch is perhaps the most interesting yet.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In addition to a collaboration with Jessie Reyez, Drake's song "Vital (Grave)" has found its way online with reported production from Noah "40" Shebib and none other than Kanye West. Because of copyright laws, we are unable to include the song in this article. This comes just days after the full phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift surfaced online, containing a passage about Drake's influence in the music industry.

Many of Drake's most loyal fans expected "Vital" to appear on Scorpion when it dropped. Do you think it might be on the next album? Or is this really just a throwaway?



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

[via]