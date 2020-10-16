In the last few weeks, snippets of a new Meek Mill song, titled "Pain Away", have been floating around, generating hype for the Philadelphia rapper's return to music.

Hard at work on creating change in the criminal justice system, Meek hasn't been focusing on new music as much as in recent years but it looks like we're nearing his return to the game.

As he continues to prepare his Championships follow-up album, Meek seems to have at least one record that everybody wants to hear, including Drake.

Despite his friendship with Nicki Minaj, which took a new step today after he extended a playdate invitation to her and her newborn son, Drake can also want the best out of Meek Mill, Nicki's ex. He's seemingly heard the finished version of "Pain Away" and he wants to run up the streams for it, asking the rapper to hurry up and release it.

"Drop Pain Away," wrote Drake on Meek's latest Instagram post.

The song is rumored to feature guest verses from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch, making it even more of a must-listen.

It's unclear when Meek plans to drop the song but, since even Drake is begging, it might be soon.

Who wants "Pain Away"?