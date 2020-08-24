Kobe Bryant received a massive number of tributes yesterday in what would have been his 42nd birthday. Fans, teammates, and friends from around the world took to social media where they expressed their love for Kobe and just how much he meant to them over the years. It was beautiful to see these expressions of adoration as it's been a very difficult last seven months. Everybody had their own way of showing love to the former Lakers star, including Drake who took to his Instagram story with some behind-the-scenes footage of his epic Nike Kobe collection.

As you can see in the clip below, the collection is extensive and features a plethora of dope colorways and rare offerings. Thanks to his Nike deal, Drake has been able to secure some pretty amazing shoes of all varieties, and this Kobe collection is proof of just how much respect he had for the Lakers legend.

Kobe's signature line with Nike is easily one of the most popular in the history of the brand, so it's not surprising to see Drake with so many of his shoes in his possession. This week, Nike is planning on releasing more sneakers as a part of Mamba week, and we're sure Drake will be trying to secure a few.

Let us know what your favorite Kobe shoe is, in the comments below.