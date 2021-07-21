It's genuinely rare to see an artist release older music, and many albums have remained forever lost to the public with little to no chance for release. 50 Cent's Street King Immortal, recently confirmed to have been shelved once and for all. Eminem's Relapse 2. Dr. Dre's original Detox. Slaughterhouse's Glass House.

The list goes on, and many of our favorite artists have likely amassed entire collections worth of unreleased music, sitting untouched on hard drives. And while it's unlikely that said artists will ever willingly release something from a bygone era, every so often a diamond in the rough might have flown under the radar.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

At least, that's what Drake fans are hoping for right about now, as the Certified Lover Boy hitmaker recently unearthed an old laptop dating back to Nothing Was The Same.

Sharing a picture of his discovery on his Instagram story, Drizzy reached out to 40 with an intriguing caption. "I wonder what music is on here," he laughs. Given that Nothing Was The Same is slammed across the Macbook's cover, it stands to reason that we're looking at a haul dating back to 2013.

Though it's unlikely Drake will actually share any of his findings, it's still interesting to wonder just how many unreleased tracks he's currently sitting on. Keep an eye out for any further developments that emerge as a result of this discovery. In the meantime, sound off if you'd like to hear some unreleased Drake material from one of his most beloved eras.