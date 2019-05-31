Drake is still having fun on the sidelines regardless of those who find his behavior to be "disrespectful." ESPN recently reported that the OVO mogul's antics were the subject of a scolding given to the Toronto Raptors by the NBA. The team was reportedly told to tell their ambassador to tone it down during the Finals as the Raptors and Golden State Warriors go head-to-head for the championship.

The rapper showed up to Game 1 of the Finals continuing with his playful trolling antics by wearing Steph Curry's father's Toronto jersey. Dell Curry played for the Raptors as a shooting guard from 1999 to 2002. Drake showed even more loyalty to his team by covering up his Curry and Kevin Durant-tribute tattoos with an armband.

Also attending Game 1 is one of the Bay Area's finest and Warriors fan, E-40. The two rappers showed each other love before the game and even posed for photos for the media. Keeping things light and showing that the trolling isn't personal, Drake and E-40 pretended to choke each other in front of the announcer's table.

Curry recently shared his thoughts on his friend getting flack about his courtside behavior. "It's a bit entertaining," Curry said according to Complex. "It's a tricky situation with [Drake] being right there on the court. But at the end of the day, he's having fun. You can't hate on nobody having fun."