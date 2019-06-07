"Rest in peace Mac Dre, Imma do it for The Bay."
Drake may have been able to cover up his love for Golden State Warriors All Stars Kevin Durant and Steph Curry by putting a sweatband over his tattoos - but he can't hide from his lyrics.
Ahead of Friday night's pivotal Game 4 at Oracle Arena, a couple of Warriors fans took it upon themselves to troll the Toronto Raptors' global ambassador with a massive billboard near his neighborhood. The billboard, decked out in Warriors' blue and gold, features Drake's lyrics from "The Motto": Rest in peace Mac Dre, Imma do it for The Bay.
Drake's fingerprints have been all over the 2019 NBA Finals, from wearing a Dell Curry Raptors jersey to Game 1 and calling Draymond Green "trash" to wearing a KD-inspired Kevin McCallister hoodie in Game 2 and trolling Klay Thompson on instagram.
We expect much of the same from Aubrey once the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 5 on Monday night, in what could be an elimination game. The Raptors enter Friday's Game 4 with a 2-1 lead over the two-time defending champions, who will once again be without Kevin Durant.
Game 4, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at 9pm ET.