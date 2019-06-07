Drake may have been able to cover up his love for Golden State Warriors All Stars Kevin Durant and Steph Curry by putting a sweatband over his tattoos - but he can't hide from his lyrics.

Ahead of Friday night's pivotal Game 4 at Oracle Arena, a couple of Warriors fans took it upon themselves to troll the Toronto Raptors' global ambassador with a massive billboard near his neighborhood. The billboard, decked out in Warriors' blue and gold, features Drake's lyrics from "The Motto": Rest in peace Mac Dre, Imma do it for The Bay.

Drake's fingerprints have been all over the 2019 NBA Finals, from wearing a Dell Curry Raptors jersey to Game 1 and calling Draymond Green "trash" to wearing a KD-inspired Kevin McCallister hoodie in Game 2 and trolling Klay Thompson on instagram.

We expect much of the same from Aubrey once the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 5 on Monday night, in what could be an elimination game. The Raptors enter Friday's Game 4 with a 2-1 lead over the two-time defending champions, who will once again be without Kevin Durant.

Game 4, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at 9pm ET.