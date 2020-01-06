At 33-years-old, Toronto megastar Drake decided that he finally wanted to get his ears pierced, enduring some pain and placing some big, bright diamonds in his lobes. As if it weren't enough to flex with million-dollar watches on his wrists, now Drake has some bling in his ears, just in case anybody forgot how flashy he could be. The OVO boss has been updating his social media feed with photos of his event-filled evenings, subtly flexing his earrings and causing his friends to comment with clownery/praise/a mix of both.

The sole intention of Drake's new photo upload is to show off his ice, using a snowflake emoji to flaunt his ring, chain, and earlobe accessories. His former enemy Tory Lanez has been enhancing his bromance with his fellow Torontonian as of late, trolling him often in his comments and he came through once again. "The man got his ears pierced and don’t know how to act ..... in two months cuz gone have the CAMRONS," laughed Lanez. Lil Baby was a little kinder with his remark, praising the rapper's insurmountable drip. "My earrings like baseballs," he said.

Elsewhere in the comments, Guapdad 4000 came through with a light jab, comparing his pose to DJ Khaled. "Can’t stop showing them lobes , you on yo DJ Khaled pose phase now?" asked the Bay Area breakout star.

What do you think of Drake's earrings? A bit much or not enough?