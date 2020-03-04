Drake might be considered a player by some, but none more than friends Melyssa Ford and Toccarra Jones, who revealed on Melyssa's podcast with Blue Telusma, I'm Here For The Food that they once found that they were both dating the rapper at the same time. In the episode titled "Chicks Before D*cks," the former "video vixen" and America's Next Top Model alum discuss the time that they found out that they were both dealing with the same guy, though neither of them call him out by name just yet.

"She's telling me that we're dating the same guy, and you know what I say to her? 'Knock yourself out,'" Melyssa recalls. "I didn't have to have a conversation with him—I mean I did, eventually—not eventually, probably like the next day or something like that because he called me." Toccarra interrupts her to say, "For his next date," before calling the still-mystery man a "hoe ass." At that point, Blue asks, "on behalf of the audience," what the man's name is, but Melyssa and Toccarra hold out for a while before revealing his identity.

"We are drawing this out," Melyssa admits. "But I just want to finish it off with saying this: there was no way I was losing my friend to this guy, no matter who the f*ck he was. I was not losing my girlfriend." Toccarra then reiterates their earlier point about women sticking together, before Blue once again insists that they reveal who they're referring to.

"Can I say it?" Melyssa asks her. "Drake." It takes a second for Blue to process what she's just heard, as she goes into a state of shock from the revelation. "Assh*les," she exlcaims, as Toccarra loses it. "I love Drake," Blue declares. "He's a nice guy," Melyssa admits, as Toccarra notes that, "everybody loves Drake." She's not wrong about that. Listen to the full episode below: