If you are a music fan, you have probably spent a lot of money throughout your life on concert tickets, merch, and various other products and events sold by your favorite artists. This kind of spending can certainly accumulate over the years, leaving you to wonder why you would give up so much money on just one person. Regardless, being a fan can be pricey and there are some artists who are a lot more "expensive" than others.

In a new study done by Money.co.uk, some of the biggest artists in the world were put under the microscope to see how much the average fan was spending on them. This study looked at career longevity as well as the number of albums they've released, and even the average price of a ticket to their shows. It was then revealed that the five most expensive rappers right now are Eminem, Travis Scott, Drake, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

For instance, the average cost of being an Eminem fan is $2,966.66 while Travis Scott costs $2,244.39 and Drake costs $1,543.42. Meanwhile, Kanye sits at $1,395.56 and Kendrick is $1,231.31. All of these artists edged out pop artists who had much cheaper entry points. As for female MCs, Cardi B only costs $243.98 and Megan was set at $221.70. It remains to be seen just how scientific this study was, although it makes a lot of sense when you consider the status of the top five artists.

While Travis hasn't been in the game for a long time, he still sells a lot of merch and he even has a brand deal with Jumpman. This alone has fans reaching into their pockets to support him at every turn.

Let us know what you think of this list, in the comments below.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

