Drake isn't playing around with his game. Drizzy is known to host pick up games for himself and his celebrity friends, and it looks like next time they play the 6 God will have an advantage. NBA and WNBA shooting coach Chris Matthews, aka Lethal Shooter, has been hired to help Drake bring his jump shot to the next level. "Drake’s level of concentration showed me why he’s the best in the world at his craft," Matthews captioned a photo of the two on the court. "He brought the same work ethic that he’s shows throughout his career, on the court. He was locked in for two straight hours learning The Art of Shooting. Consistency is key."

Drake's love for basketball is no secret. He enjoys hanging out with professional players and even implemented a half-court shot competition into his last tour. With the help of Lethal Shooter, he will only get better. The esteemed shooting coach has recently worked with Kyle Kuzma, Quinn Cook, and Hassan Whiteside to help them improve their shots. Lethal Shooter attended St. Bonaventure University in New York and broke several shooting records including setting a program single-season record with over 100 3-pointers in a season. When he was not drafted into the NBA, Lethal Shooter decided to focus on helping others perfect their talents.