Picking a "favorite song" is a personal decision, one that carries a certain weight. For many, it's a personal process, an encapsulation of taste. We've already come to understand that hip-hop fans absolutely adore the art of ranking. A barbershop tradition that has carried on into this digital age of ours, pitting songs and artists against one another serves to keep us on our toes in hip-hop discourse. What might be brushed off as a trivial process has actually led to many a nuanced and enjoyable discussion about an artist's music. Especially when a case demands to be made.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Not long ago, we kicked off a new IG bracket series beginning with Kid Cudi. The quest to find his "best song," at least in the eyes of the participants, reached a close with "Soundtrack 2 My Life" being dubbed the winner. Now, it's Drake's turn. We've amassed a bracket of some of his strongest contenders, available in bracket format via our IG below.

Given the limitations inherently present within a bracket format, some songs have been left on the cutting room floor. Still, there remain ample options to choose from, and we're curious to see which song stands alone when all is said and done. Any aspiring Oddsmakers in the house, feel free to sound off in the comment section below. If you're interested in voting, be sure to check out our IG stories on the daily right here.