Drake has yet another token achievement to add to his collection. As of this writing, the Canadian rapper has passed The Beatles for the 2nd most song placements within Billboard's Hot 100. "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross was the song to break the camel's back, pushing him one shy of the top rung occupied by his former make-out partner Madonna.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Money in the Grave" marks the 35th time Drake has landed in the Top 10, within the overarching six decades of Billboard's archival work. For added context, a percentage of the entries were credited to Drake as a "featured artist" with the same degree of equivalence. Madonna for her part has shown no sign of slowing down herself, but I reckon 3 songs is far too slim a margin for her to protect for much longer. Resistance is a futile gesture even in the best times, Madonna. But fear not Madonna. Drake is only here to spread God's Plan where his immaculate son sputtered off.

Most Top 10 Placements On Billboard's Hot 100

Aug. 4, 1958 - Present

38, Madonna

35, Drake

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

27, Elton John

25, Elvis Presley

24, Lil Wayne

24, Taylor Swift

23, Whitney Houston

23, Paul McCartney

23, The Rolling Stones

21, Eminem

21, JAY-Z

20, Chicago

20, The Supremes

[Via]