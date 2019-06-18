Heavy lies the crown. As Drake continues to plot his next musical endeavor, the Canadian icon has achieved yet another major sales milestone. After his and Chris Brown's "No Guidance" debuted in the ninth spot of Billboard's Hot 100, Drizzy locked down the 34th Top 10 single of his impressive career. The latest win ties him with the legendary band The Beatles, whom many still measure as a benchmark of success, legacy, and songwriting prowess.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

At this rate, Drake will likely find himself surpassing the quartet, given that he's actively recording new music. In fact, we recently received a pair of new singles, spurred on by a bout of Canadian pride. After all, the man wants his chips with the dip. It wouldn't be surprising to see Drizzy ride the momentum of the historic Raptors win, delivering some new music before the year is over. But can he seize the number one spot?

As it stands, Madonna currently holds the record with 38. Should Drake continue along his current trajectory, his ascension feels inevitable. One does not simply forget how to make hits, especially after thirty-four bonafide successes. Not bad, considering the entirety of his journey transpired in less than a decade. Congrats to Drizzy, and let this be a win for hip-hop culture in general. Seeing a rapper at the top would solidify the genre as a dominant force in North American culture, especially to those who feed off statistics. Here's to Drake's next hit.