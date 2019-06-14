Outside of the Toronto Raptors players and coaches, no one is feeling the excitement of the NBA Championship win more than Drake. We've already reported that the enthusiastic ambassador to Raptors team has announced on Instagram that he'll be dropping two new singles on Friday. However, Toronto reporters were able to catch the rapper's immediate reaction as he exited the ScotiaBank Arena...and he was moved, to put it lightly.

"This is poetic,” Drake said while wearing a championship hat. “You just have to watch it happen. The six in six. Kyle Lowry with a ring. Kawhi Leonard bringing a chip to the city. I want my chips with a dip, that’s all I know. I don’t want my chips plain. I want my chips with a dip. So bring them dips. That dynasty’s over. We did what we had to do.”

He continued, "Praying for KD. Praying for Big Papi (David Ortiz). But tonight belongs to Toronto." A reporter attempted to ask him what the win mean to the city and the rapper didn't want to hear it. “We did this. We did this off of heart. We did this off of love. We willed this into existence. We manifested this. I told you the first time. People like to make memes; make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful. Look at my brothers up there celebrating. It is what it is. You see what my hat says: not Finals, not Eastern Conference, not ‘nice try’ or ‘see you next year’ — champions. Let’s go. Real talk.”