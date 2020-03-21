Instagram Live is the place to be these days. People are coming up with creative ways to stay social while still social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems as if celebrities are utilizing social media even more than usual. Artists are spending more time chatting with fans or even holding solo concerts in the comforts of their own homes on live streams. On Friday (March 20), Drake followed suit and popped up on Instagram Live as he chatted with his father, Dennis Graham, on a split-screen.



John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

During their exchange, Drake revealed that he'd taken the COVID-19 test. "You know I had to to a test the other day," Drizzy shared with his dad. "Yeah, I had to do a test. It came back negative, though. But yo, that test is uncomfortable. They put that Q-Tip all the way inside your thoughts," Drake said of the invasive nasal test.

Following the news that NBA star Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19, many feared that Drake contracted the virus after spending time with Durant just six days prior. Thankfully, that's not the case. Watch a clip of Drake sharing the good news with his father below.