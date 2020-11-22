Drake is gearing up for the release of Certified Lover Boy in January, and fans couldn't be more excited to listen to some brand new Drake music. The Canadian artist has always been a tour de force in the industry and whenever he drops, you can be sure that it's going to be a massive moment for the music world. With Certified Lover Boy, Drake is already trying to curb people's expectations as he noted that he fully expects people to go out and hate on it upon release.

With the album just about two months away, Drake has plenty more activations in the tuck for his fans. For example, the artist has a collaboration with Nike planned for next month. In fact, Drake to his Instagram page last night, where he posted a short Nike collab teaser, noting that it's going to drop on December 18th.

Drake didn't provide much in the way of images of the actual collab, so for now, it's ambiguous as to whether or not this is a sneaker collab, or perhaps a full-on apparel collection. Last month, Drake released some Certified Lover Boy merch with Nike, so perhaps the capsule will have some album vibes.

Whatever it turns out to be, we're sure the fans are going to be extremely excited about it. Stay tuned for updates on Drake's Nike collab, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images