Everyone showed out to the Hamptons for Michael Rubin's annual 4th of July party. The sports entrepreneur's parties are a star-studded affair that brings out all of the celebrities. Those who attended were treated to impromptu performances from rap's hottest artists including Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, and Drake, who joined Lil Baby to perform "Yes Indeed."



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Drizzy hit the 'Gram where he shared some photos from the event alongside Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, Meek Mill, Kendall Jenner, Fat Joe, Lil Baby, and Robert Kraft. The Canadian rapper took the opportunity to tease some unreleased bars in the caption. "Mister determination mixed with some revelations. Mister 1 phone and 0 patience. I been everywhere but never been complacent. Ya’ll still pacing the clout chasing- its fckn crazy," he wrote. Perhaps, the newly teased bars are an indication that he'll be coming through with a more hip-hop-centric body of work in the future.

Drake is fresh off of the release of his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, which has been described as a dance album. During his appearance on stage, Drake did perform "Sticky," which is reportedly the first single issued to radio off of the project.

Michael Rubin's 4th of July party was hosted at his $50M estate in the Hamptons. Other celebrities that appeared include Beyoncé, Emily Ratajkowski, Yo Gotti, Joel Embiid, and more.