The world is getting more peeks into Drake's daddy duties. The OVO mogul has been increasingly sharing intimate moments with his three-year-old son Adonis after finally revealing the toddler on social media earlier this year. The proud father shares his son with French artist Sophie Brussaux and both parents often show off their little boy. Recently, Sophie posted a video where Adonis mirrored her as she practiced her yoga poses, and Drake shared a picture of himself cuddling with his son.

On Thursday (December 17), Drizzy returned to his Instagram Story with two more adorable shots of Adonis. Drake was seen with his mother, Sandi Graham, as he made sure little Adonis's "wave check" was on point. The rapper was tying Adonis's durag as mom watched off to the side and Adonis sat attentively.

Cute family photos aside, Drake fans are still waiting on more news about his impending release, Certified Lover Boy. It's reported that the rapper has been on the mend following knee surgery, and now that he's up and walking, there has been speculation that the project may arrive sooner than we think. While we wait, check out Drake's family-friendly photos below.



