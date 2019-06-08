The Golden State Warriors are having a tough time during the NBA Finals and on Friday they lost, yet again, to the Toronto Raptors at home. The Bay Area team teased a Game 4 win throughout the first three quarters but dropped their lead, resulting in a 105 to 92 loss. For Game 5, both teams return to the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto and if the Raptors can pull off a win, they'll be the 2019 NBA champions.

No one has been hyped about the possibility of a Raptors win more than Drake. The Toronto native, and Raptors ambassador, has caused controversy with his courtside theatrics. His enthusiasm during the playoffs rubbed a few players, and executives, the wrong way, but that hasn't deterred the rapper from expressing his excitement from the sidelines.

His behavior has also prompted harmless taunts and trolling from the differing sides, as Drake has taken shots at Warriors players including Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Meanwhile, Thompson has called Drake a "bum ass" after the Warriors won Game 2 and the team practiced before Game 3 to Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon."

After the Raptors took Game 4, Drake shared a video of himself in full hype-mode. The rapper was with his crew, asking for someone to play some music. He started yelling, "Play that sh*t from the Yay Areeaaaaaa," before someone on his team turned on E-40's "Choices (Yup)."

In addition, Drake shared a video that featured a side by side image of Green wearing shorts and a pink blazer. On the clip a person unleashes a stream of insults on Green, starting it off by saying, "You really wore this fit, now. You’re the reason Golden State Warriors lost the Finals, you hear? Where’d you get your blazer from?” We can't even imagine what Drake's next album is going to sound like if the Raptors take the Finals.