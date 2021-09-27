Drake's making some major plays within the sports industry. Don't worry, he's not bringing his home rec. league to the masses. However, it's already been announced that Drizzy will be curating music for Monday Night Football this season. Now, he's teamed up with the NBA to launch an exclusive capsule collection for the '21-'22 season.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Drizzy tapped Bobby Shmurda and Chief Keef to help unveil the OVO x NBA collaboration. The OVO brand revealed the Knicks-centric fit including blue, orange, and white jacket, track pants, and Knicks hat. Drizzy later shared Shmurda's campaign photos to his Instagram page. Meanwhile, Chief Keef was enlisted to debut the Chicago Bulls fit. Similarly, he dons a letterman and fitted cap with the colors of the Bulls and a massive OVO emblem on the back of the jacket. Both the OVO x Knicks and OVO x Bulls will be launching on Sept. 29th.

In other Drake-related news, the rapper's currently celebrating a third week at the top of the Billboard 200 with the release of his latest album, Certified Lover Boy. The lead single, "Way 2 Sexy" ft. Future and Young Thug debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. Unlike the album itself, it did not maintain the top position on the charts for even a second week. Still, it remains in the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out the OVO x NBA photos below.