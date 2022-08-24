Having your friends go all-out on your birthday is arguably one of the best feelings in the world, and this year, 25-year-old Lil Yachty got the star treatment on his big day, thanks to his Canadian pal, Drake.

The "Faking It" hitmaker celebrated another trip around the Sun on Tuesday (August 23), and according to his most recent Instagram upload, his "big bro" Champagne Papi told him "[he] don't gotta fly Delta [anymore]."

Lil Yachty performs at Rolling Loud Miami 2021 -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

In the first picture of his photo dump, the birthday boy can be seen seated beside Drizzy, legs crossed in his all-blue outfit, and tongue cheekily sticking out. The two appeared to be dining on chicken wings served with various sauces, paired with Sprite.

Other inclusions saw him posing outside Drake's giant jet (which the father of one recently faced considerable backlash over), and even later revealing a giant rip in the crotch of his Chrome Hearts pants.

Despite the ruined bottoms, Lil Boat still snapped photos beside the plane's "AIR DRAKE" sign and included a comedic Spongebob Squarepants clip from the episode when the titular character famously ripped his own pants and performed a song about it.





Before he so generously took his "Oprah's Bank Account" collaborator out for the birthday of a lifetime, Drake made headlines for spending some time with 22-year-old Bronx rapper Ice Spice at a Toronto concert.

While the hangout didn't look to be romantic in nature, the 35-year-old Nothing Was the Same artist did give the up-and-coming female performer an impressive co-sign, also playing her on his radio show – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Happy Birthday, Lil Yachty!