Drake understands the value of nostalgia. We've seen him reflecting on days gone by, revisiting his old stomping grounds in the 6ix. We've seen him re-releasing his classic tapes with Care Package. We've seen him bringing the DeGrassi gang back together for the "I'm Upset" video. Clearly, history remains an important part of his life, one that he remains set on preserving. Today, Drizzy took to Instagram to spark a few key memories surrounding his August 5th 2012 OVO Fest at Molson Canadian Amphitheater.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The concert, which found Drizzy in the midst of his post-Take Care run, also featured appearances from The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Waka Flocka, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and 2 Chainz. A review from Exclaim paints the event as one worthy of celebration, a star-studded affair pulled off without a hitch. Clearly, Drizzy feels the same way, holding the event close to his heart enough to highlight its memory today.

Or, perhaps he couldn't find another OVO Fest ticket. Either way, it's a cool piece of Drake history for those into that sort of thing - were you there to witness the spectacle?