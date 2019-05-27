The Raptors made franchise history Saturday night when they took home the Eastern Conference championship, making it the first time they will ever head to the NBA Finals.

Drake has easily secured his slot as the squad's most influential fan and his celebratory activities have not come to a close yet. In his most recent moment of trolling, the Canadian superstar snapped a selfie rocking a the Raptors' championship cap and deviously tagging Gucci Mane in the photo.

It's a low blow considering Gucci Mane's documented love for the Milwaukee Bucks, who were eliminated from the running after Saturday's win.

Naturally, it's all fun and game between the pals who linked up after Game 3 when Gucci was able to make his way to Scotiabank Arena to watch the series unfold.

Ultimately, a score of 100-94 on Saturday is what pushed the Raptors to their victory, avoiding the seventh game in the series, and bringing an end to the Bucks' run after boasting the strongest record of the regular season.

Next up, the Raptors will face off with the Golden State Warriors in Game 1of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30th.