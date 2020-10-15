Back in 2018, a man by the name of Bennett Sipes accused the likes of Drake, Odell Beckham Jr, and Younes Bendjima of having him beat up by security guards outside of the Lady Delilah Nightclub in Los Angeles. As the story goes, Sipes was trying to enter the men's VIP lounge at the nightclub, where he was then rejected. By his account, Drake and OBJ were the aggressors as they told their security to deal with him. Drake and OBJ even watched the alleged beating took place, according to Sipes. A video of the alleged incident can be found below, courtesy of TMZ.

Drake, OBJ, and Bendjima were reportedly quick to deny any wrongdoing, alleging that Sipes was actually the instigator and that he tried to follow them out of the club. Regardless of these testimonies, Sipes is now officially suing all three men, including the nightclub, for upwards of $250K. In the lawsuit's documents, Sipes says he wants damages from the men as he allegedly suffered "traumatic brain injury, as well as injuries to his back, neck, shoulders, etc." He also says this money will be to atone for "past and future pain and suffering, medical bills, lost future earnings, past and future emotional distress, and punitive damages."

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

None of the parties implicated in the lawsuit have replied to Sipes' recent court motion, so keep it locked to HNHH for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]