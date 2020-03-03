Back in 2001, Eminemkilled his performance of "I'm Back," wearing a pair of denim dungarees, a hockey mask, and a chainsaw as he rapped. The move was controversial, to say the least. However, controversy wasn't (and isn't) anything that the Detroit legend was afraid of. The look was immortalized in action figure form and Drake managed to get his hands on one via Chris Smokes, who works closely with Champagne Papi and DJ Khaled.



Hayley Madden/Redferns/Getty Images

Showing off the figurine on his Instagram story, Drake didn't add much commentary to the post, simply tagging Smokes and letting the viewer connect all the dots. On the box, which has been kept intact and unopened, it is written that the toy soldier is part of the "most controversial action figure lines in history." Drake and Eminem don't have much history but the Toronto native has expressed his respect for some of rap's most prominent characters in the past.

What makes this somewhat ironic is the fact that, in one of the new leaks that Drake put out this weekend, he uses Eminem's flow from "Superman." Perhaps that's the reason why he's sharing this in the first place.

Do you hope/think that Eminem and Drake will collaborate in the future? That would definitely be one for the ages.