Drake has a champagne company, a whiskey company, and serves as the executive producer of Top Boy and Eurphoria. His latest business venture is now in the cannabis industry. Reuters reports that Drake just launched More Life Growth Co. which is a fully-licensed joint venture in Toronto to grow and distribute weed. The rapper claimed a 60% stake in a subsidiary Canopy Growth on the stock market. The company produces cannabis just outside of Toronto, in Scarborough.

“The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting,” Drake said. “The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever-growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing.”

With the legalization of cannabis in Canada, Drake's banking in on something that a few Americans have already invested in. Both Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have teamed up with Canopy in the past.

Drake began teasing More Life Growth Co. earlier this week on Instagram, although no one was entirely sure what he was up to. Ahead of his post, Drake had members of the More Life Growth Co. family pass out bouquets of flowers around the Toronto area. A few people shared pictures of it on Twitter but clearly, it's another type of flower he's pushing.