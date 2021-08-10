Drake and Kanye West are supposedly friends again, says media insider Karen Civil, but their friends are seemingly still at odds.

Following reports that Kanye and Drake were no longer feuding, two of their closest friends have clashed online. After Drake's new Nocta sneakers from Nike hit Instagram, designer Don C appeared to shade the shoes and the man who brought them to life, commenting, "Plan B." The petty comment earned a response from Drake's right-hand man Chubbs, as well as The Boy himself.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"See us outside," wrote Chubbs, replying to the comment with a middle finger emoji.

Drake proceeded to respond with a laughing emoji, as well as an emoji of a blind man, curiously.

This seems to be the most recent layer of the feud between Drake and Kanye West, despite the fact that Kanye is not directly involved. Don C and Kanye came up together and they're close friends. However, they have not formally worked together in years. Still, some are dubbing this a "side character vs. side character" battle.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

This news comes as industry insiders have suggested that Kanye is trying to line up his release date with Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy, which he has said will drop before the end of the summer. Do you think Kanye is trying to battle Drake for first-week sales? What do you think of the shade between Chubbs and Don C?