The Super Bowl is loved for the post-competition just as much as the commercials. We all expect to see different exciting commercials during the Super Bowl, whether it be a new Marvel drop or a cool Doritos skit. Drizzy Drake himself made an appearance this year, guest-starring in a State Farm commercial. State Farm has really been going all out with their Jake from State Farm thing, and they take it a step further with their latest bit.

In the new commercial, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Jake from State Farm opine about their new stand-ins. The three complain about how they don't look like their stand-ins, with actor Paul Rudd standing in for Patrick Mahomes. That's when Jake from State Farm says he doesn't have a stand-in, but lo and behold, he does. Drake pops up right in time. "That's right, Drake from State Farm," the Toronto rapper states as he walks on screen.

Drake is currently prepping his new album, Certified Lover Boy, after pushing back the release date again. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote on an IG Story. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."