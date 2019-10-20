It looks like new music from Drizzy is being cooked up right now. The 6 God took to his IG story in the scary hours of Sunday morning to share a picture of what appears to be him in the studio.

The pic shows just a mic and stand, while The Dark Knight movie is being played in the background starring Heath Ledger, who Drizzy could very well be finding inspiration from while recording. Drake also tagged Oliver with him as well, leaving it look as if the two were cooking up.

Who knows what he’s working on, but there’s been rumors of a new project over the past few months that’s on the way. So it’s likely this is something for his next body of work, which we’ll be sure to keep you posted on when we find out more details.

Check out Word on Road’s screen grab (below) and keep it locked for more updates.

In other news, it was revealed the other day that Drake won at least six figures from Gucci Mane from the Bucks x Raptors series in last year's playoffs.. “Yeah, I lost a bunch of money. I loss over six figures and I lost my damn shirt,” Gucci said while stuffing Drizzy’s pockets with more cash.