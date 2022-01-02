St. Barts was the place to be this holiday season, it seems. A handful of stars, including Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves, Drake, and Meek Mill (who spent his night performing on a yacht) have made their way to the Caribbean island recently, where they rang in the new year in great company.

On the first day of 2022, some paparazzi snapped photos and video footage of the father of one with a small entourage at Gustaf III Airport in the village of St. Jean. "The planes here seem to be turboprop ones," TMZ points out, "which usually have a single-engine and are meant to go relatively short distances and not very high... unlike a regular jet."

The outlet was informed that Champagne Papi was travelling from the small airport to a larger one on the island of Saint Martin, which carries larger aircrafts that can handle more rigorous trips like the one Drizzy had to make back home on Saturday.

TMZ's video shows the 35-year-old looking to be upset about something. A witness has clarified that there was confusion about the plane that Drake and co. would be getting on, which is said to have gotten on the "Champagne Poetry" rapper's nerves a bit.





Before his time at the airport, the Canadian recording artist spent his evening turning up with other stars, including Jake Paul, who posted a photo with his friend on the luxurious yacht to his Instagram page to commemorate the big night. It's been reported that Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa, and Mike Tyson were also on the island of St. Barts over the past week.

Check out the video of Drake at the St. Jean airport here.

