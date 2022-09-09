Drake is an artist who wears many hats. Of course, he is an ultra-talented recording artist with multiple platinum albums and hits under his belt. He also helps run the OVO label, while also writing songs for other people. In addition to all of this, Drake even has his very own NOCTA brand with Nike, which has released various collections over the past few years.

Nike has a massive roster of talent right now, and Drake is one of the many people making Nike tick. Another big name is LeBron James, who is a good friend of Drake's. In fact, LeBron was at Nike headquarters this past week as he opened up his very own innovation center which is 750,000 square feet.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Just a day after LeBron's visit to the Nike campus in Beaverton, Oregon, Drizzy made his very own appearance. In the video clip below, courtesy of 2Cool2Blog, you can see Drake and some of his friends walking side-by-side outside of the campus. It remains to be seen why Drake was there, although, in the past, he has used the Nike HQ as a spot to film music videos.

Having said that, he could have been there to discuss new NOCTA items, as the brand continues to go strong thanks to the emphasis on merging streetwear with sportswear.





