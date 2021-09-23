Drake Snapped On "Nothing Was The Same" Bonus Track "All Me"

Friday, September 24, marks the eight-year anniversary of Nothing Was The Same, an album that many Drake fans and skeptics consider to be one of his best works to date. The 13-track project was led by the Mike Zombie-produced "Started from the Bottom" and the dreamy pop/R&B single "Hold On, We’re Going Home," and it also housed other album cuts that turned into platinum-certified hits, such as "Furthest Thing," "From Time," "Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2," "The Language," "Too Much," and "Worst Behavior."

Beyond being a commercial juggernaut, Nothing Was The Same, in a lot of ways, built upon the style established on Take Care while pushing it forward with seamless song transitions, more robust lyricism, and a significantly shorter runtime than its predecessor. With that said, there were some classic tracks stashed on the deluxe version of NWTS, especially the 2 Chainz and Big Sean-assisted "All Me."



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

And although eight years have passed without a proper release of the original version of the track that featured Drake snapping over a bouncing sample of Kardinal Offishall's "Ol' Time Killin'" in the fourth verse, "All Me" still remains a gem from Drake's impressive NWTS era.

Get ready for the eighth anniversary of Drizzy's third studio album by revisiting the album's bonus track "All Me" below. Where do you rank Nothing Was The Same in Drake's discography? Eight years later, what are your favorite tracks from the album?

Quotable Lyrics

Look, just understand that I'm on a roll like Cottonelle

I was made for all of this shit

And I’m on the road box office sales

I’m getting paid for all of this shit

Ask you to please excuse my table manners

I was making room for the table dancers

'Cause if we judging off your advances

Then I just got paid like eight advances, God damn!