mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake Snapped On "Nothing Was The Same" Bonus Track "All Me"

Joshua Robinson
September 23, 2021 17:37
130 Views
42
1
Drake/Cash Money Records Inc.Drake/Cash Money Records Inc.
Drake/Cash Money Records Inc.

All Me
Drake Feat. 2 Chainz & Big Sean

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Drake's third studio album, "Nothing Was The Same," celebrates its eight-year anniversary this Friday.


Friday, September 24, marks the eight-year anniversary of Nothing Was The Same, an album that many Drake fans and skeptics consider to be one of his best works to date. The 13-track project was led by the Mike Zombie-produced "Started from the Bottom" and the dreamy pop/R&B single "Hold On, We’re Going Home," and it also housed other album cuts that turned into platinum-certified hits, such as "Furthest Thing," "From Time," "Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2," "The Language," "Too Much," and "Worst Behavior.

Beyond being a commercial juggernaut, Nothing Was The Same, in a lot of ways, built upon the style established on Take Care while pushing it forward with seamless song transitions, more robust lyricism, and a significantly shorter runtime than its predecessor. With that said, there were some classic tracks stashed on the deluxe version of NWTS, especially the 2 Chainz and Big Sean-assisted "All Me."    

Drake performs onstage during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

And although eight years have passed without a proper release of the original version of the track that featured Drake snapping over a bouncing sample of Kardinal Offishall's "Ol' Time Killin'" in the fourth verse, "All Me" still remains a gem from Drake's impressive NWTS era.

Get ready for the eighth anniversary of Drizzy's third studio album by revisiting the album's bonus track "All Me" below. Where do you rank Nothing Was The Same in Drake's discography? Eight years later, what are your favorite tracks from the album?

Quotable Lyrics

Look, just understand that I'm on a roll like Cottonelle
I was made for all of this shit
And I’m on the road box office sales
I’m getting paid for all of this shit
Ask you to please excuse my table manners
I was making room for the table dancers
'Cause if we judging off your advances
Then I just got paid like eight advances, God damn!

Drake
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  2
  1
  130
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Drake 2 Chainz Big Sean nothing was the same
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Drake Snapped On "Nothing Was The Same" Bonus Track "All Me"
42
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject