Drake has been making rounds on social media for a few weeks now, with people criticizing the Canadian rapper's Certified Lover Boy hair and strange outfit choices.

Drake's newest hot-topic wardrobe choice comes with a hefty price tag as the rapper debuted his fresh Travis Scott Fragment Jordan 1s yesterday on his Instagram story, showing off the blue and white shoes in a candid fit pic. The outfit was met with mixed reviews, though many were jealous of the rapper's coveted kicks.

Image Via Nike

Travis Scott and Drake have collaborated numerous times, the most well-known of which being 2018's "SICKO MODE" off of Travis's 2018 Astroworld project. Thus, it's not too surprising that the 6 God had special access to the new shoe. Fans and sneaker heads have been clambering for the shoe ever since the high model sold out immediately upon release in July with the low model following suit last week. The Fragment 1s follow up Travis's first Jordan 1 iteration in 2019, which featured the signature reversed check over a mocha background.

Still, fans have had mixed opinions over the tan fleece and beige cargo pants Drake paired with the shoes. "Bro dressing like a dad," wrote one instagram user while another wrote "Man woke up and chose to not match." Others hilariously brought up other recent pictures Drake has posted of his outfits, which have spurred comparisons to "teenage girl" poses: "Why does he look like a teenage girl posing for these pictures lol," one Instagram user commented.

Check out the post below. Do you think Drake's wearing the shoes right?