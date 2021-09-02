Drake showed off one of his Tupac chains on Instagram, Wednesday, ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. The blue necklace is one of two Tupac pieces in Drake's posession.

The Toronto rapper first shared that he had copped the matching pieces back in July 2020.

“Always wanted twin Jesus pieces thank you @jasonofbeverlyhills,” he said at the time in a post on social media.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jason of Beverly Hills, who has worked with Drake in the past, and even designed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new Super Bowl rings, is responsible for the Tupac chains. They reportedly cost $300,000 apiece and required 150 hours to complete.

"Thank you @champagnepapi for trusting us with this project. Unbelievable honor to help pay homage to the legend Tupac Shakur," they wrote in a post on Instagram after Drake revealed the necklace last year.

Drake's Instagram post comes just days ahead of the release of, Certified Lover Boy, which he has been teasing throughout the week. Most recently, he revealed that Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Baby & likely Jay-Z are all featured on the project. He announced the collaborations in a series of billboards in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.