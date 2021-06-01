Drake is bulking up and getting ready for the summer. After promising a new album at the start of the year, Drake experienced a serious setback after tearing a ligament in his knee. The rapper kept fans updated following his reparative surgery, pushing back his album release in order to work on his recovery and rehabilitation.

He appears to be feeling a lot better these days, popping up in several gym selfies per month on social media. As the world waits on more information pertaining to the release of Certified Lover Boy, Drake returned with yet another picture of himself after a boxing workout, flicking up in the mirror and showing off his six-pack abs.

The rapper posted the photo on Instagram Stories, flaunting his chiseled physique before giving fans an intimate view of what he was listening to during his training. Sharing a screenshot of himself bumping the new Mach-Hommy album, Drake showed love to the underground, celebrating the Westside Gunn-produced project.

Drake recently re-entered album mode when he posted a "tracklist" for Certified Lover Boy, which was drawn over by the rapper's son Adonis. The picture was discussed at length on social media, with some fans teasing the three-year-old's art skills. You can read more about that here.

How is Drake looking? Do you have your summer body yet? Time is ticking!



